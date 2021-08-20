Reopening of theaters, cinemas in Azerbaijan depends on further epidemiological situation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
The decision to reopen theaters and cinemas in Azerbaijan can be made in the future depending on the further epidemiological situation, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
Latest
Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president
Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations
Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)
Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to Shusha left lasting impressions - State Committee for Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO)