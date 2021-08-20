TABIB talks about persons recommended to receive third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

Trend:

Elderly people and health workers are recommended to receive an additional third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine six months after receiving the second dose, Head of the Department of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said, Trend reports.

Garayeva made the remark at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers on August 20.

According to her, a number of countries have already practiced the vaccination with a third dose.

“The third (booster) dose of the coronavirus vaccine enhances immunity,” Garayeva said.

According to the head of the TABIB department, vaccinated citizens are difficult to tolerate coronavirus disease due to their chronic and oncological diseases.

She noted that few cases of re-infection with COVID-19 were recorded in Azerbaijan.

Re-infected with coronavirus must be registered, Garayeva said.