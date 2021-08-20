Schools planned to be reopened from mid-September - president's assistant (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 12:20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

Trend:

Schools in Azerbaijan are planned to be reopened from September 15, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.

According to him, the resumption of classes is planned on the basis of the current epidemiological situation.