Schools planned to be reopened from mid-September - president's assistant (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 12:20
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
Schools in Azerbaijan are planned to be reopened from September 15, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
According to him, the resumption of classes is planned on the basis of the current epidemiological situation.
Azerbaijani team, participating in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, left for Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Latest
Azerbaijani team, participating in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, left for Kazakhstan (PHOTO)
Turkey reveals completion date for construction of additional section of railway in Ankara (Exclusive)
Educators to get more teaching hours following COVID-19 vaccination - Baku City Education Department
Resuming public transport work in Azerbaijan on weekends may be considered in September - aide to president
Azerbaijani ombudsperson sends second part of report on Armenia's hate policy to int'l organizations
Azerbaijani tank crews continue training for Tank Biathlon competition held within Int'l Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)