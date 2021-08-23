Majority of hospitalized Azerbaijani citizens with COVID-19 not vaccinated - TABIB

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.23

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Some 96 percent of citizens who were infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) and hospitalized in Azerbaijan from March to date are unvaccinated citizens, Ramin Bayramly, chairman of the country’s Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), said on Twitter, Trend reports on Aug.23.

Bayramly also called on citizens to be vaccinated and thereby reduce the level of threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic for Azerbaijan and the lives of its citizens.