Azerbaijan confirms 2,945 COVID-19 cases, 1,027 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.23

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,945 new COVID-19 cases, 1,027 patients have recovered, and 32 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug.23 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 394,451 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 346,810 of them have recovered, and 5,340 people have died. Currently, 42,301 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,079 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,329,320 tests have been conducted so far.