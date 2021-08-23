Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver in Slovakia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.23

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani gymnasts took part in the aerobic gymnastics competition "Slovak Aerobic Open", which was held on August 19-22 in the city of Bratislava, Slovakia, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented by gymnast Vladimir Dolmatov in men's program in the adult age category and Nurjan Jabbarly in the women's program, as well as Dilara Gurbanova in the age category of 15-17 and Maryam Topchubashova in the age category of 12-14.

The finalist of the last world championship in aerobic gymnastics Vladimir Dolmatov came in second in the competition. The first and third places were taken by representatives of Turkey and Indonesia, respectively.