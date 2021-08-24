Azerbaijan Airlines adopts Amadeus Segment Revenue Management for optimized operations

Azerbaijan Airlines adopts Amadeus Segment Revenue Management for optimized operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

The new solution enables Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) to assess and maximize revenue opportunities across its entire route network.

Despite the recent volatility in the market due to the global pandemic, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) continues to deliver on its strategic technology partnership with Amadeus that began in 2019. The latest development is the airline’s successful migration to Amadeus Segment Revenue Management (SRM) solution.

Put simply, revenue management can be described as the science of profitability. Even in normal operating conditions, revenue management is a critical tool that enables airlines to manage one of their most important assets – seat inventory and profitability. With ongoing uncertainty and market fluctuations due to the global pandemic, Amadeus SRM offers a dynamic solution with real-time optimization, which has become essential for developing a more efficient and profitable network.

Amadeus Segment Revenue Management enables Azerbaijan Airlines to accurately predict future demand and understand the pattern of cancellations or passenger no-shows up to a year in advance of travel. The Amadeus solution ensures the airline’s demand forecasts are robust, accurate, and valid, providing Azerbaijan Airlines with the ability to quickly adapt to changing economic conditions to maintain profitable operations.

“The introduction of the latest digital solutions and constant improvement are the core principles observed in the policies of the flag carrier of Azerbaijan. Solutions for airlines developed by Amadeus are among the most advanced and flexible in the industry. We have entered into a long-term agreement with Amadeus and I am sure that this cooperation will allow us to streamline and automate our work processes,” noted the President of AZAL, Jahangir Asgarov.

Maher Koubaa, Executive Vice President, Airlines, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, Amadeus added, “I am delighted to welcome Azerbaijan Airlines to the Amadeus revenue management family. Amadeus Segment Revenue Management is built on powerful science that prevents revenue dilution by helping airlines sell seats at the right price to the right customer at the right time. It includes advanced modeling tools based on customer choice, which will help Azerbaijan Airlines distribute competitively priced content in real-time across all sales channels under the airline’s full control.”

Azerbaijan Airlines is the first airline customer for Amadeus Segment Revenue Management in the Caucasus region. This migration is the next step in a journey that started with the successful migration of Azerbaijan Airlines to the Amadeus Airline Platform in February 2020. Azerbaijan Airlines and Amadeus expect that the next milestone in Azerbaijan Airlines’Azerbaijan Airlines’ journey will be the adoption of Amadeus Group Manager offering a travel agent portal to better manage the airline’s group business and further optimize revenues.

