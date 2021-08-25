Azerbaijani government, UN wrap up joint media campaign for vulnerable social groups (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.25

Trend:

A media campaign, jointly implemented by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population, the UN Population Fund and the UN Development Program within a project to ensure the rights and welfare of disabled women and veterans of the Karabakh wars [in 1990s and 2020], has ended in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Aug.25.

In order to discuss results of the campaign, an event attended by the head of the department for employment policy and demographic development of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population Rashad Dayiyev, head of the Azerbaijani representative office of the UN Population Fund Farid Babayev, and deputy resident coordinator of the United Nations Development Program in Azerbaijan Charu Bist, was organized.

Speaking about the importance of this project at the event, Dayiyev noted that the project is a significant support for the work that the government is carrying out in the field of ensuring the rights and well-being of vulnerable groups, improving their employment opportunities, emphasized importance of the media campaign carried out within the project.

According to Babayev, over the past five months, group courses have been organized for almost 50 people with disabilities and media representatives involved in the campaign.

“Through videos and articles prepared during the campaign, the participants encourage creation of equal opportunities for disabled persons," added Babayev.

Bist stressed at the event that the media can be an important means of raising awareness as well as fighting disinformation, adding that the role of the media in changing misconceptions in society is irrefutable.

The campaign, implemented by ‘Education HUB’ LLC, was aimed at promoting inclusiveness and creating a favorable environment for expanding the opportunities for women with disabilities and people with disabilities from the Karabakh war to integrate into society. Groups of 50 disabled women, veterans of the Karabakh war and media representatives living in Baku city, Salyan and Masalli districts, where the project was carried out as part of the media campaign, were formed, and online courses were organized for these groups in April 2021.

The participating groups produced social videos and media articles to promote inclusiveness and create a supportive environment for disabled people.

In the process of preparing the materials, the groups were supported by professional mentors. At the end of the media campaign, the jury selected the best social videos and articles.

Thus, the winner of the first place received a monetary award in the amount of 900 manat ($529.4), the holders of the second place - 600 manat ($352.9), and the third place - 300 manat ($176.4) each.

The project on ensuring the rights and welfare of disabled women and veterans of the Karabakh wars started in 2019 and will end in 2021.