Ex-teacher shares impressions after returning to Azerbaijan's Shusha nearly 30 years later

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

A native of Azerbaijan's Shusha city (liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War) Khitaba Mammadova, 71, has returned to Shusha after 29 years, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

"I did not even imagine that I would be able to see Shusha again," Mammadova said.

"I worked as a school director in Shusha for many years," she added. "I was 42 when I left Shusha. Now I can’t hold back my tears. I am 71 years old, and I had no idea that I could see my hometown again. This is a great joy for me, my dreams and desires have come true."

"I am grateful to the president of Azerbaijan. I thank fate for giving us this day. All our life we ​​will be grateful to our president for this happiness and joy,” she said.