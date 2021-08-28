Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28

Some 101,101 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 60,650 citizens, and the second one to 40,451 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,594,858 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,990,054 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,604,804 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.