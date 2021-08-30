Azerbaijani gymnast wins medal at competition in Bulgaria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

Jani Babaeva - Trend:

Azerbaijani athletes took part in the 12th open tournament in aerobic gymnastics "Plovdiv Cup", which was held on August 28 and 29 in the city of Plovdiv (Bulgaria), Trend reports referring to the website of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competition by gymnasts Vladimir Dolmatov, Nurzhan Jabbarli, Dilara Gurbanova and Maryam Topchubashova.

At the competition, the finalist of the last world championship in aerobic gymnastics, Vladimir Dolmatov took the third step of the podium. The first and second places were taken by representatives of Mexico and Italy, respectively.

On August 19-22, in the city of Bratislava (Slovakia), Azerbaijani gymnasts took part in the Slovak Aerobic Open aerobic gymnastics competition, where Dolmatov won a silver medal.