Azerbaijan confirms 3,788 more COVID-19 cases, 3,228 recoveries (UPDATE)

Society 31 August 2021 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Details added (first version posted on 17:20)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,788 new COVID-19 cases, 3,228 patients have recovered and 44 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 31 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 424,891 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 366,126 of them have recovered, and 5,636 people have died. Currently, 53,129 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 19,693 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,461,937 tests have been conducted so far.

Iran to provide loans to local tea factories and farmers
Iran Tea Organization shares data on tea exports/imports
Azerbaijan boosts non-oil exports
