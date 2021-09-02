Crew of Azerbaijan Air Force to take part in "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Exercises arrives in Turkey
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2
Trend:
The crew of the Azerbaijan Air Force, that will take part in the "TurAz Falcon - 2021" Exercises, has arrived in Turkey's Konya, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The activities on staff accommodation, exercise planning, and other organizational issues are currently underway to get prepared for the exercises
It should be noted that the joint exercises are planned to last until September 17.
