Azerbaijan introducing new school subject on victory in Second Karabakh War

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.2

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

‘History of Victory’ subject [dedicated to Azerbaijan’s liberation of its territories from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh war] will be taught from the 2021/2022 academic year in the 9th grade of all secondary schools of the country, the Ministry of Education said, Trend reports on Sept.2.

According to the ministry, the subject will be taught once a week for all ninth-graders in the state (Azerbaijani) language, regardless of educational language.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war [the first Karabakh war in 1990s], Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

In July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The second Karabakh war started on Sept. 27, 2020 and ended on Nov.10, when Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document and thus liberated its territories from Armenian occupation.

