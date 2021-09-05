Azerbaijan confirms 3,310 more COVID-19 cases, 2,972 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,310 new COVID-19 cases, 2,972 patients have recovered and 42 patients have died, Trend reports on Sept. 5 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 442,872 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 383,682 of them have recovered, and 5,842 people have died. Currently, 53,348 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 15,614 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,551,520 tests have been conducted so far.