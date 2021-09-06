Azerbaijani national football team composition changed for upcoming match

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6

Trend:

The composition of the Azerbaijani national football team, which will meet with the Portuguese national team on September 7 at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup, were changed, Trend reports citing AFFA.

The player of the "Qarabagh" Maksim Medvedev due to an injury, and the player of the Polish club "Wisla" (Płock), due to a yellow card, will miss the upcoming match of the national team.