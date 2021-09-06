Azerbaijani national football team composition changed for upcoming match
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 6
Trend:
The composition of the Azerbaijani national football team, which will meet with the Portuguese national team on September 7 at the Baku Olympic Stadium as part of the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup, were changed, Trend reports citing AFFA.
The player of the "Qarabagh" Maksim Medvedev due to an injury, and the player of the Polish club "Wisla" (Płock), due to a yellow card, will miss the upcoming match of the national team.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO)