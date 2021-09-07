Another group of athletes back in Azerbaijan from Tokyo Paralympics (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Another group of Azerbaijani Paralympians has returned to their homeland, Trend reports.

The Paralympians represented Azerbaijan with dignity at the 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport (in Baku), the Paralympians were greeted by fans and media representatives.

The athletes shared their impressions of the Paralympics and competitions with journalists.