Azerbaijan announces number of school days for new academic year
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7
By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:
Classes in secondary schools in Azerbaijan will be held five days a week, and in some, a six-day schedule is possible, Education Minister Emin Amrullayev said, Trend reports.
The minister made the remark while speaking at a briefing on September 7.
According to the minister, in recent days, about 8 percent of coronavirus infections have been among students.
"We hope that we will soon witness a decrease in cases of infection in educational institutions," the minister added.
