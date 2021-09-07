Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Some 70,768 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 7, Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 44,691 citizens, and the second one to 38,841 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,307,149 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,391,664 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,915,485 people - the second dose.