Training camps of Azerbaijan women's football team to be held
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8
Trend:
The composition of the women's national team of Azerbaijan, which on September 17 will meet with the Russian team in the qualifying round of the European Championship, and on September 21, receive the Danish team in Baku, has been announced, Trend reports citing AFFA.
In order to prepare for these matches, training camps will be held in Baku from 8 to 14 September.
