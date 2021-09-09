Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 9

Trend:

Some 59,268 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 9, Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 24,270 citizens, and the second one to 34,998 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,430,450 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,442,484 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,987,966 people - the second dose.