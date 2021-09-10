Azerbaijani judoka wins silver at European championship (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

The European Judo Championship among juniors has started in Luxembourg, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Judo Federation.

Azerbaijani judoka Aidan Veliyeva, performing in the 48 kg weight category, reached the final, but losing in the final and won the silver medal of the competition.

Other Azerbaijani judokas - Gasim Valizade (60 kg), Turan Bayramov (60 kg), Chingiz Fattahhov (66 kg), Rashad Guluzade (66 kg), Konul Aliyeva (48 kg) and Ulviya Bayramova (57 kg), were left without medals.