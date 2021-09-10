Baku Higher Oil School, ICESCO launch pilot project

The Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for ICESCO, the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and NewSpace Innovation are jointly launching a new pilot project called ICESCO Accelerator, which is aimed at developing the spheres of dynamic creativity technologies and culture through the implementation of accelerator programs in ICESCO member countries.

The project will be carried out in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and will initially cover five sectors: agriculture, digital media, financial technology, entertainment and games, tourism and food technology.

At the first stage of the project, national competitions will be held and the local jury will select the best startups based on their results. National competitions will start on September 11 in the form of a two-day bootcamp, in which teams will be trained on topics such as Building a Business, Business Models, Customer Research.

At the second stage of the project, intensive mentoring sessions will be held for six weeks. During this period, the teams will finalize their ideas, prepare proposals and prototypes and present them to the jury. The three best teams from each country will participate in the final.

At the third stage, finalists from each country will compete for prizes by presenting their startup ideas to investors and entrepreneurs.

Registration for the competition took place from August 6 to September 8.