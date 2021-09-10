Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds closing ceremony of Young Leaders Forum 2021 (LIVE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.9

Trend:

The closing ceremony of the Young Leaders Forum 2021 organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center was held on September 10, Trend reports.

The Forum is a unique gathering of about 20 to 30 diverse leading young leaders from the world’s top scholarship programs and leading industries who have tremendous potential to make positive impacts in the world. Program aims to invite two to three representatives from some of the world’s most competitive and selective scholarships, as well as successful young professionals and entrepreneurs. Top scholars tend to socialize within their respective network. In an interconnected world, we need to build a strong platform to engage with other global scholars and young leaders, exchange ideas, strengthen relationships, and hopefully collaborate with each other to help improve people’s lives.