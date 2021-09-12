Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

Some 52,386 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 12,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 18,108 citizens, and the second one to 34,278 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,609,940 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,507,038 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,102,902 people - the second dose.