Baku Metro expected to make changes to passenger transportation schedule

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

A number of changes are expected in the passenger transportation schedule of the Baku Metro starting from September 20, Trend reports, referring to Baku Metro CJSC.

The changes are related to the beginning of the school year and the end of the summer season

During rush hours, the interval between the train arrivals of the "Hazi Aslanov - 28 May" line will be reduced to 2 minutes.

At the "28 May" station, the intervals between trains in the direction of the "Icherisheher" and "Darnagul" stations during rush hours will be reduced to 4 minutes.

The rush hours in the Baku Metro fall on the time intervals from 07:30 to 09:30 and from 17:30 to 19:30.