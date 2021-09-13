Azerbaijani language and history to be taught in Germany's Cologne (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Trend:

Courses on the Azerbaijani language and the history of Azerbaijan are taught to Azerbaijani children living in this city at the Azerbaijan House in Cologne, Germany, Trend reports, citing the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

From September 11, courses on the Azerbaijani language, literature, and history have been held at the Azerbaijan House in Cologne, located at Neusser Ştrasse 723.

The courses are attended by children of our compatriots who live in Cologne and its district, so as not to forget their native language, literature and the history of the country. These subjects are taught by Mehman Kerimov, a graduate of Baku State University (BSU). Lessons are held once a week – on Saturday, at 13:00.