Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

Trend:

Some 69,221 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 14,Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 22,023 citizens, and the second one to 47,198 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 7,680,427 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,530,138 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,150,289 people - the second dose.