Lifelong Learning Center is launched at UNEC
Lifelong Learning Center has been launched at UNEC since the new academic year.
Galandar Mammadli, a young UNEC teacher, has been appointed director of the center.
Lifelong Learning Center will host international summer schools, vocational training courses, certificate programs, corporate education, and mini-specialty programs, short and intensive courses. Also preparations will be made for the final exams of secondary schools, entrance exams for bachelor's and master's degrees and additional test exams, creative competitions, various exams (ETR, CS) conducted by government agencies.
With the application of adaptive teaching methods in the center, educational and training programs will be organized in full-time, distance and hybrid forms.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Turkey's Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijanis on 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation
Each subscriber in Azerbaijan's liberated lands to have access to both electricity, internet through single cable line
Azerbaijani, Turkish ombudspersons visit Alley of Martyrs, Monument to Turkish Soldiers in Baku (PHOTO)
COMPASS project jointly run by ADA University shortlisted for Int'l Collaboration of Year at ‘Oscars of Higher Education’ (PHOTO)