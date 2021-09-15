Lifelong Learning Center is launched at UNEC

Lifelong Learning Center has been launched at UNEC since the new academic year.

Galandar Mammadli, a young UNEC teacher, has been appointed director of the center.

Lifelong Learning Center will host international summer schools, vocational training courses, certificate programs, corporate education, and mini-specialty programs, short and intensive courses. Also preparations will be made for the final exams of secondary schools, entrance exams for bachelor's and master's degrees and additional test exams, creative competitions, various exams (ETR, CS) conducted by government agencies.

With the application of adaptive teaching methods in the center, educational and training programs will be organized in full-time, distance and hybrid forms.