Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15
Trend:
Some 65,424 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 15,Trendreports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 21,363 citizens, and the second one to 44,061 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 7,745,851 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,551,501 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,194,350 people - the second dose.
