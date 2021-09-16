Concert of V4 Quartet to be held during Baku Jazz Festival as opening event of the Hungarian V4 Presidency

Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, the Visegrad Group, the cooperation platform of Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, is one of the most effective and successful regional cooperation formats in Europe. The Visegrad countries have helped each other and their partners through different challenges in the past, demonstrating regional solidarity and collaboration. As in today’s difficult times of the COVID-pandemic and other crises affecting the world, solidarity and cooperation become even more important, the main task of the Visegrad 4, and thus of the current Hungarian Presidency from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022, is to reinforce cooperation, strengthen resilience and to represent the V4’s constructive ideas in the European Union and beyond.

The opening event of the Hungarian V4 presidency in Baku, the concert of the V4 Quartet as part of the International Baku Jazz Festival, is taking place in this spirit. In the band, each musician represents one of the four Visegrad states: saxophonist Tamás Zsári is from Hungary, double bass player Jan Greifoner from the Czech Republic, drummer Marian Sevcik from Slovakia and pianist Kuba Stankiewicz from Poland. This way, the orchestra represents a colourful, real (Central) European value and a good example that if we respect each other, we can achieve any common goal while preserving our own culture and ideas. The concert of the V4 Quartet during the International Baku Jazz Festival will be held on the 16th of September, in the Beer Hall and Music Club.