Education Ministry talks enrollment of Afghan students in educational institutions of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:

The question of the arrival of Afghan students in Azerbaijan enrolled in educational institutions in our country is under discussion, Head of the International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Education Tural Ahmadov said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry representative, at present, the borders of Afghanistan are closed, the activities of most embassies are limited.

“Afghanistan is not included in the list of 42 states with which the borders of Azerbaijan are open. We were not provided with exact information on this matter. So, we are waiting to get one,” said Ahmadov.

He added that no students were sent from Azerbaijan to study in Afghanistan.