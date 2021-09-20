Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency shares update on work done in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

Trend:

About 324 hectares of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance from September 13 through September 18, Trend reports, referring to the weekly report of the Azerbaijani Mine Clearance Agency in connection with the work done in the liberated territories.

Some 59 anti-personnel and 4 anti-tank mines, as well as 85 units of unexploded ordnance, were found on the territory of the Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.