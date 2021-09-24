Azerbaijan confirms 1,128 more COVID-19 cases, 2,590 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 24
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,128 new COVID-19 cases, 2,590 patients have recovered, and 21 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 478,715 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 446,643 of them have recovered, and 6,415 people have died. Currently, 25,657 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,505 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,802,229 tests have been conducted so far.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
France and US have very strong interests in strengthening respective relationships with India: Blinken
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views conditions created at newly-built secondary school No 88 in Bina settlement of Baku (PHOTO)
International experts to prepare report on Armenian atrocities in liberated territories of Azerbaijan
By the end of the year, we will fully provide all the liberated territories with energy - President Aliyev
If Armenia accepted plan I proposed, then defeat would not have been so humiliating for them - Azerbaijan's president
We started purchasing unmanned aerial vehicles long time ago, more than 10 years - President Ilham Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to Russian influential “Natsionalnaya oborona” magazine (PHOTO)
Turkmen President proposes number of initiatives at 76th session of UN General Assembly to counter pandemic