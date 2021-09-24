Azerbaijan softening COVID-19 related quarantine regime

Society 24 September 2021 17:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan softening COVID-19 related quarantine regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan is softening the COVID-19 related quarantine regime starting October 1, Trend reports.

Will be updated
