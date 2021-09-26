Azerbaijani Defense Ministry presents a weekly review (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 26
Trend:
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense presented an overview of the events of last week in the form of an informational video, Trend, with reference to the press service of the military department, presents this video.
