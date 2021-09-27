Baku Tazapir Mosque hosting ceremony dedicated to Day of Remembrance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A ceremony dedicated to the Day of Remembrance is being held at the Baku Tazapir Mosque, Trend reports.

Prayers are being offered at the ceremony with the participation of the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade.

September 27 is marked as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, all Azerbaijani martyrs who fought heroically in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, to liberate Azerbaijan's occupied lands, and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.