Baku Tazapir Mosque hosting ceremony dedicated to Day of Remembrance
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
A ceremony dedicated to the Day of Remembrance is being held at the Baku Tazapir Mosque, Trend reports.
Prayers are being offered at the ceremony with the participation of the Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade.
September 27 is marked as the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect to Azerbaijani soldiers and officers, all Azerbaijani martyrs who fought heroically in the second Armenia-Azerbaijan Karabakh war, to liberate Azerbaijan's occupied lands, and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Foundation of Patriotic War Memorial Complex, Museum of Victory will be laid today - Azerbaijani president
Address of Azerbaijani president to people on Remembrance Day broadcasted in front of Juma Mosque in Aghdam (PHOTO)
Azerbaijanophobia and Islamophobia, which are rampant in Armenia, reached level of mental illness - President Aliyev
If someone wants to resurrect dead entity called “Nagorno-Karabakh”, let them resurrect it in their own territory - President of Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on occasion of Remembrance Day (VIDEO)
Competent state administration - main factor in Azerbaijan's victory in Second Karabakh War - former FM
Azerbaijan is key geopolitical player on int'l arena, which was also achieved by victory in Second Karabakh War, Russian military expert says
Victory in second Karabakh war inscribed in Azerbaijan's glorious history - Turkish president's adviser (PHOTO/VIDEO)
History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further dev't - Turkic Council SecGen
Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation thanks to leadership of President Ilham Aliyev - Turkish ambassador (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan victorious in 44-day war thanks to strength of its army, people - Turkish military expert