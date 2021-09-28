Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

Some 67,400 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 28, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,357 citizens, and the second one to 51,043 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,417,975 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,730,132 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,687,843 people - the second dose.