Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30
Trend:
Some 68,676 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Sept. 30, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16,517 citizens, and the second one to 52,159 citizens.
Totally, up until now, 8,554,628 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,762,232 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 3,792,396 people - the second dose.
