Azerbaijan confirms 774 more COVID-19 cases, 1,778 recoveries (UPDATE)

details added (first version posted on 18:28)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 774 new COVID-19 cases, 1,778 patients have recovered, and 12 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 483,902 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 458,922 of them have recovered, and 6,525 people have died. Currently, 18,455 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,484 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,859,015 tests have been conducted so far.