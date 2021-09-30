British School in Baku covers expenses for education of martyrs' children (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 30

Trend:

In 2021-2022 academic year Secondary School of Innovations BSB (British School in Baku) has pledged to fully cover the expenses of the children of Azerbaijan’s Patriotic War's Martyrs - the major of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Emin Suleymanov, the sergeant of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Telman Kalbiyev, and the junior sergeant of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Zohrab Ismayilov.

It should be noted, that the British School in Baku (BSB) was established in 2007. The BSB is a public school which operates in accordance with the British National Curriculum and National Curriculum of Azerbaijan.

Graduates of British School in Baku study in the most prestigious universities of the world.

The BSB Secondary School of Innovation is the only school in our country which delivers Azerbaijani National High School Diploma alongside with the IGCSE and A Level International Diplomas. In addition to local teachers, the school employs over 40 highly qualified expatriate teachers.