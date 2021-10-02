Courage of Azerbaijani servicemen is example for everyone - Second Karabakh War Hero (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 2

By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:

Azer Abdullazade born in 2001 in Jamilli village of Azerbaijan’s Tartar district is one of the youngest servicemen awarded the title of Second Karabakh War Hero, Trend reports on Oct.2.

Abdullazade began his military service in 2019 as a tanker.

Speaking about his combat path, he said that the Second Karabakh War [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] began when very little time was left until the end of his military service.

"From the first days of the war, as a tanker, I took part in counter-offensive operations in the Fuzuli direction. I participated in battles mainly in the Fuzuli and Jabrayil directions. The first time I was wounded was on September 30 in the battles in the Fuzuli direction. I was taken to a hospital. After one day I insisted on my return to the front,” the serviceman reminded.

"Our crew destroyed a large number of Armenian military personnel and armored vehicles. The second time I was wounded was on October 11 in Hajili village, Jabrayil district. Our tank was hit. The commander became a martyr, and my comrade and I were seriously wounded. I lost my right eye, and my left one was injured. Now I have four shrapnel fragments in my head, and I underwent seven operations. The treatment continues," he further said.

The serviceman expressed gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev for being awarded the high title of Hero of the Second Karabakh War.

"I was raised from childhood in the spirit of patriotism. The thought that during the First Karabakh War [in the 1990s] my father became disabled, and my uncle became a martyr, only increased my hatred towards the occupiers. I took revenge for my father and uncle. I want to appeal to the youth: love your homeland, be ready to defend it and, if necessary, sacrifice your lives for it. Let the courage and fearlessness of the participants in the first and second Karabakh wars become an example for everyone! " added Abdullazade.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.