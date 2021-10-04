More US centers to appear in Azerbaijani cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.4

Trend:

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earle Lee Litzenberger and rectors of Lankaran State University and Azerbaijan State Pedagogical University signed two Memorandums of Understanding on the creation of the special US centers in the Azerbaijani cities of Shaki and Lankaran, Trend reports.

The signing of the MoU took place on October 4 in Baku.

Currently, five such centers already operate in Azerbaijan - in Baku, Ganja, Khachmaz, Salyan and Kurdamir.

According to the signed memorandum, the residents of Shaki and Lankaran will be offered programs to improve their knowledge of the English language, training in practical skills, as well as information and resources on the history, culture and study opportunities in the US.