Teymur Rajabov takes second place in chess tournament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Trend:

Azerbaijani chess player Teymur Rajabov took second place in the final stage of the Champions Chess Tour, organized by the Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen, Trend reports.

In the ninth round, Teymur Radjabov defeated the representative of France, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. According to the final results of the tournament, Radjabov took second place.

Another Azerbaijani grandmaster, Shahriyar Mammadyarov, lost to Armenian Levon Aronian and finished last in the tournament.

Magnus Carlsen became the winner of the tournament.