President Ilham Aliyev awards group of Azerbaijani peacekeepers who served in Afghanistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 7
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on awarding servicemen of the Ministry of Defense on October 6.
According to the order, the servicemen, who represented Azerbaijan at a high level in NATO's Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan and showed courage and valor in the performance of their duties and assigned tasks, are awarded.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly reduces risk of complications for those over 60 - Azerbaijan's TABIB
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Euronews TV on October 7, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by CNN-Turk TV on October 7, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan avoided serious consequences of Delta wave due to high vaccination level - Renaissance Capital
Belgium's participation in Azerbaijan's RES auctions to create new opportunities for co-op – minister