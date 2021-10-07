Azerbaijan reveals number of its citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 over 9M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

As much as 53.2 percent of the population of Azerbaijan were vaccinated with the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine over the first 9 months of 2021, Deputy Health Minister of Azerbaijan Viktor Gasimov said, Trend reports.

Gasimov made the statement at the hearings of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Health Committee related to the current COVID-19-related situation, vaccination, and measures taken in the country.

According to him, this figure is even higher in Baku - 66.2 percent.

The deputy minister said 1.7 million doses of the vaccine were used in September alone, which means that citizens received on average 60,000 doses per day.

The vaccination process in Azerbaijan began on January 18, 2021. According to the information as of October 6, the total number of vaccine doses used in the country was 8,841,520. The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 4,837,342 people, the second - 4,004,178 people.