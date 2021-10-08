Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

Society 8 October 2021 18:42 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Some .38,789 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Oct. .., Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 13,121 citizens, and the second one to 25,668 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 8,923,055 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,863,636 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,059,419 people - the second dose.

