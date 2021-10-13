Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

Trend:

Some 36,394 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 13, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 13,475 citizens, and the second one to 22,919 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,073,493 citizens have been vaccinated, 4,916,894 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,156,599 people - the second dose.