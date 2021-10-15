FIA approves schedule for Azerbaijan Grand Prix in 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

Trend:

The FIA World Championship calendar for 2022 was confirmed at the meeting of the FIA World Motorsport Council meeting held in Paris, Trend reports citing F1news.

The renewed calendar includes 23 races, but contracts with several tracks need to be signed or renewed, which will happen a little later.

According to calendar, Azerbaijan Grand Prix scheduled for June 12, 2022.