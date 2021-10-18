Israel congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day

Society 18 October 2021 23:47 (UTC+04:00)
Israel congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

Trend:

The official Twitter page of the State of Israel posted a publication in connection with the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence.

Trend presents this publication:

Israel congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day - Gallery Image
Israel congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day - Gallery Thumbnail
